Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Upgraded at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Quest Resource’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on QRHC. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Quest Resource from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Resource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of QRHC opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $181.48 million, a PE ratio of -32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $73.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. Research analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 22,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $180,744.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $68,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 22,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $180,744.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 19,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $166,664.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,492.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Quest Resource by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 356,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter valued at $1,287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

