QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Shares Up 0.2%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 134,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.74 ($0.06).

QUIZ Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.90 million, a PE ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.64.

About QUIZ

QUIZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides occasion and dressy casual wear for women under the QUIZ brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers clothes, footwear, and accessories primarily for 16 to 35-year-old females. The company operates through standalone stores, concessions, franchises, and wholesale, as well as online stores.

Further Reading

