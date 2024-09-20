RA International Group (LON:RAI) Trading 1.7% Higher

RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). 16 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 48,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.38 ($0.10).

RA International Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.89. The stock has a market cap of £13.02 million, a P/E ratio of -129.17 and a beta of 0.38.

RA International Group Company Profile

RA International Group plc provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems; and brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units.

