Ramon A. Rodriguez Purchases 6,000 Shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Stock

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) Director Ramon A. Rodriguez acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $87,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

USCB Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:USCB opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $16.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a market cap of $310.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.39.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

USCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on USCB Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on USCB Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USCB Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in USCB Financial by 611.6% in the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 524,398 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of USCB Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of USCB Financial by 88.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 31,190 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in USCB Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

