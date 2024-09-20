Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHCPA) Declares $3.31 Interim Dividend

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHCPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 3.305 per share on Sunday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.95.
