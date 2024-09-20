Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHCPA) Declares $3.31 Interim Dividend

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHCPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 3.305 per share on Sunday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.95.

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

