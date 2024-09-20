Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $105.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.23 and its 200 day moving average is $109.47.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

