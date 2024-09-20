Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Paper by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,716,000 after buying an additional 5,492,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132,332 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,012,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $94,913,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $81,187,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,296.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,296.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $25,662.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,641.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,440 shares of company stock valued at $927,956. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $49.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

