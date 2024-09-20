Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.4 %

TXN stock opened at $207.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.63.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

