Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $269,000 Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MARA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 439,309 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth $1,629,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 110,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ MARA opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 5.51. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 62.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

