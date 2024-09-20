Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7,346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.