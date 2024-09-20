Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Has $788,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 881,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 240,300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

