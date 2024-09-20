Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.2% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,904,000 after acquiring an additional 178,692 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,425,000 after acquiring an additional 199,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $197.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.52 and its 200-day moving average is $183.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $198.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

