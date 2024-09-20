Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,823 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 75,025.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.64 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.