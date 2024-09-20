Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 689 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

