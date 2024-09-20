Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Range Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Range Resources from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Range Resources

Range Resources Stock Performance

Range Resources stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $39.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,633,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $985,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,883 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,490,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $843,213,000 after purchasing an additional 959,011 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4,594.4% in the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 497,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 487,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 692,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 443,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.