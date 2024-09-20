RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) by 188.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 796,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,368 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 8.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RAPT. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

RAPT stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.33. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

