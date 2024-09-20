RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $964.40 and last traded at $964.40. Approximately 7 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,007.30.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 4.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $914.47 and its 200 day moving average is $874.15.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking systems for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking processes; iVario Pro, a multi-functional cooking system; iCombi Classic, a multitalented combi-steamer; and ConnectedCooking, a digital kitchen management solution.

