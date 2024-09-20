Raymond James Weighs in on Ero Copper Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERO. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Ventum Financial dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. CIBC raised Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.77.

Ero Copper Price Performance

TSE:ERO opened at C$29.10 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.72 and a 12-month high of C$32.89. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$160.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.50 million. Ero Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.79%.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.