RCF Acquisition (NYSE:RCFA) versus Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Head-To-Head Comparison

RCF Acquisition (NYSE:RCFA – Get Free Report) and Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RCF Acquisition and Austin Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCF Acquisition N/A -79.90% 6.86% Austin Gold N/A -29.73% -28.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.6% of RCF Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Austin Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of RCF Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCF Acquisition N/A N/A $5.15 million N/A N/A Austin Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.32) -3.18

This table compares RCF Acquisition and Austin Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

RCF Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Austin Gold has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RCF Acquisition and Austin Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCF Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Austin Gold has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 194.99%. Given Austin Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than RCF Acquisition.

Summary

Austin Gold beats RCF Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RCF Acquisition

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Austin Gold

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County. It also holds interest in the Miller Project consisting various unpatented lode mining claims located in Elko County in Nevada. Austin Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

