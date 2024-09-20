Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/18/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $223.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $235.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $223.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $230.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $223.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $224.00 to $207.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $258.00.

8/9/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $220.00 to $223.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $224.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $151.00 to $161.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $115.79 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.47 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock worth $3,864,492 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $801,693,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $133,940,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,611,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $61,299,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 210,873 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

