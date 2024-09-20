Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Up 5.3%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 1,385,716 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,842,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RXRX. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $78,297.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,109,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,631,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $78,297.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,109,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,631,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $43,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,644.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,742,165 over the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,588.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $98,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.