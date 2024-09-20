Red Cat (RCAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 23rd.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 134.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCAT opened at $2.82 on Friday. Red Cat has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Red Cat in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Red Cat

Red Cat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.