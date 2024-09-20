Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Shares Down 4.2%

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 94,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 366,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Red Pine Exploration Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$21.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Red Pine Exploration Company Profile

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 7,182 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.

