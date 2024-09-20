Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 237,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 57,144,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).
Red Rock Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of £2.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60.
Red Rock Resources Company Profile
Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.
