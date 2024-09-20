Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cannonball Research started coverage on Reddit in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.12.

Reddit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at $64.53 on Friday. Reddit has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reddit will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In other news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 45,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $2,473,119.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,597.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 45,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $2,473,119.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,597.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $1,972,646.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,542,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,282,605.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,706 shares of company stock valued at $13,896,591 over the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Reddit

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth about $63,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.



