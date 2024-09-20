Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Trading Up 3.1%

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.88 and last traded at $63.80. Approximately 219,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,361,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.89.

RDDT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reddit from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Reddit from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.63.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $253.86 million. Reddit's revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $828,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,578,562.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $828,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,578,562.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,706 shares of company stock worth $13,896,591 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Reddit during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Reddit during the first quarter worth $79,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

