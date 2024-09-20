Redeia Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.17

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and traded as high as $9.41. Redeia Corporación shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 8,353 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85.

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

