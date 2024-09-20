Redzone Resources (CVE:REZ) Trading 10% Higher

Redzone Resources Ltd (CVE:REZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 29,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Redzone Resources Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00.
Redzone Resources Company Profile
Redzone Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 55% interest in the Lara Socos porphyry copper molybdenum property consisting of three mineral concessions covering an area of 1,800 hectares located on the southern coast of Peru.
