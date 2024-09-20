Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 127,422 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $82,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Reliance by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.40.

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $286.01 on Friday. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.14 and a 52 week high of $342.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

