Relx (NYSE:RELX) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.32

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.32 and last traded at $48.32, with a volume of 3129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.13.

Several research firms have commented on RELX. Citigroup upgraded Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Relx by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,255,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Relx by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

