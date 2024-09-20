Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.41 and last traded at $47.95. Approximately 1,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.17.

Relx Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $18.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.