Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Relx were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Relx by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its position in Relx by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Up 1.6 %

RELX stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

RELX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

