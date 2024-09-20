Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 101,294 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $25,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 23.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,482,000 after purchasing an additional 177,460 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,518,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,081,000 after purchasing an additional 421,908 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 131.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,371,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,298,000 after purchasing an additional 777,924 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,277,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

SNX stock opened at $118.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $133.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.28.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,655. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

