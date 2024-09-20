Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 53,600 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,478,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Dynavax Technologies worth $27,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,402,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126,458 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 180.0% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,032,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,372,000 after purchasing an additional 293,337 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,597,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,288,000 after purchasing an additional 644,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,893,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,435 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVAX stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DVAX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

