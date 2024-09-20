Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,609,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $28,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Liberty Global by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Price Performance

LBTYK opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

