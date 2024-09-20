Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 606,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,990 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $25,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 41,617 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 4,722.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 67,010 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the second quarter valued at $2,723,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics Stock Up 0.3 %

SRDX stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $562.24 million, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Surmodics in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Surmodics Profile

(Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

