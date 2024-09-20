Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $23.49 Million Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,512,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $23,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of CareDx by 97.2% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 96,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 47,469 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 87.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 106,660 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at about $13,025,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,537,000 after acquiring an additional 180,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 35.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31,667 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $34.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.77.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 53.73%. The company had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $702,327.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,746.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 34,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $1,148,450.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,561,179.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $702,327.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,746.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,340 shares of company stock worth $3,025,415. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. BTIG Research raised CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CareDx from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

