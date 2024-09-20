Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $24.04 Million Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,548 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $24,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Agilysys stock opened at $104.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.33. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $114.70.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.52 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 40.32%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $4,431,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,253,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,435,521.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $4,431,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,253,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,435,521.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $435,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,901.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,543 shares of company stock valued at $8,221,812 over the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agilysys Profile



Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.



