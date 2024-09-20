Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $27.43 Million Stock Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 81.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 509,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,004 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $27,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter worth $2,134,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 104.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,102 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 33.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 36.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,292,000 after acquiring an additional 505,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 2,177.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 52,912 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.61. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $333.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 116.23% and a net margin of 7.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BLBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

In related news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $124,923.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,532.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $124,923.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,532.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $145,071.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,546 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

