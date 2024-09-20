Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,340,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $23,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $5,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,943,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 150,482 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth about $609,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 224,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 101,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.49. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.17%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.