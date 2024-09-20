Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $24.67 Million in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 190,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,670,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Steel Dynamics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $120.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.25 and a 12 month high of $151.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.15.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.29.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

