Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 47.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $26,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth $124,523,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,261,000 after buying an additional 42,927 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth $1,361,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 1,103.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on LNW. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.20.
Light & Wonder Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $112.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $115.00.
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Light & Wonder’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Light & Wonder
Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.
