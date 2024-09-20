Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 16,100 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of AECOM worth $28,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in AECOM by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AECOM by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in AECOM by 4.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM stock opened at $101.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.19. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,124.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -977.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

