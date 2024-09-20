Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.66% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $28,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,851,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,571 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 57,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 69,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 51,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,303,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SPTS stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

