Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.64% of Ituran Location and Control worth $27,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 145,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 29,830 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter valued at $875,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 85,023 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 444,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after buying an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $27.31 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $543.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 62.40%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

