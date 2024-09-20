Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 58,100 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $27,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $92.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $92.66.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,388 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

