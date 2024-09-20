Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 62,600 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 765,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $27,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 0.5% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 5.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 5.6% during the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 7.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HESM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

HESM stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.52. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $27.57 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.16 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.6677 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.81%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Stories

