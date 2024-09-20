Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 7,400 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 589,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $29,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, HTLF Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73.
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
