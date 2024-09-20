Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 81,200 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.26% of LiveRamp worth $26,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in LiveRamp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in LiveRamp by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $149,982.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,491.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie raised LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

RAMP stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 144.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

