Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $30,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 85.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.09.

AppLovin Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $124.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.52. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $128.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $3,997,905.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 390,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,225,711.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $5,472,193.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,164,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,121,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 47,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $3,997,905.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 390,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,225,711.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 775,934 shares of company stock worth $65,805,022 in the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

